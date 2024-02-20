BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner

Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, U.S. Army Enterprise Marketing Office, speaks at the Center of Influence dinner during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2024 16:28
|Photo ID:
|8247263
|VIRIN:
|240217-A-KB023-1330
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
