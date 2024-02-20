Brig. Gen. Antoinette Gant, U.S. Army Enterprise Marketing Office, speaks at the Center of Influence dinner during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:28 Photo ID: 8247263 VIRIN: 240217-A-KB023-1330 Resolution: 4926x3284 Size: 14.71 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.