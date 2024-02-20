Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner [Image 5 of 6]

    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Amy Turner 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Lt. Col. Brandon Bangsboll, assistant professor of military science, John Hopkins University, Army ROTC Cadet Mikaela Furman, John Hopkins University and Lt. Col. Brandon Thompson, professor of military science, John Hopkins University, all pose for a picture before the Center of Influence dinner during the 38th annual Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) conference, Baltimore, Md., February 17, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Amy Turner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 16:28
    Photo ID: 8247242
    VIRIN: 240217-A-KB023-4559
    Resolution: 5375x3583
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner [Image 6 of 6], by Amy Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BEYA 2024
    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner
    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner
    BEYA 2024 Career Fair
    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner
    BEYA 2024 Center of Influence Dinner

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    STEM
    ARNG
    USACC
    U.S. Army
    BEYA2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT