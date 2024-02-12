Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child and Youth Programming Academy provides quality training to caregivers across the Mid-Atlantic region [Image 4 of 4]

    Child and Youth Programming Academy provides quality training to caregivers across the Mid-Atlantic region

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Katie Hewett 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. McCall, makes remarks during NRMA's Child and Youth Programming (CYP) Academy's ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 6, 2024.

    The ribbon cutting announced the opening of NRMA’s CYP Academy for Professional Development. The facility offers initial orientation training to new hires and offers the ability to create mock classrooms for hands-on experience in a school-like environment to provide employees with top-of-the-line tools for success.

