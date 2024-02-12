Child and Youth Programming Academy provides quality training to caregivers across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, Rear Adm. McCall, makes remarks during NRMA's Child and Youth Programming (CYP) Academy's ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 6, 2024.



The ribbon cutting announced the opening of NRMA’s CYP Academy for Professional Development. The facility offers initial orientation training to new hires and offers the ability to create mock classrooms for hands-on experience in a school-like environment to provide employees with top-of-the-line tools for success.

