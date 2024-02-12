Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, & Special Advancement [Image 1 of 2]

    Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, &amp; Special Advancement

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Nava Kiss 

    Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU)

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Ashley Glover poses in front of the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU). The previous Sailor of the Year awardee completed five weeks of training at the schoolhouse before departing to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 10:49
    Photo ID: 8246522
    VIRIN: 240125-N-UT560-5103
    Resolution: 2700x3600
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, & Special Advancement [Image 2 of 2], by Nava Kiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, &amp; Special Advancement
    Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, &amp; Special Advancement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, &amp; Special Advancement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NRC
    sailor of the year
    recruiting
    NORU
    NTAG
    NTAG Miami

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT