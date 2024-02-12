Sailor of the Year Awardee Talks Recruiting, Teamwork, & Special Advancement

Photo By Nava Kiss | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Ashley Glover poses in...... read more read more Photo By Nava Kiss | PENSACOLA, Fla. - Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Ashley Glover poses in front of the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU). The previous Sailor of the Year awardee completed five weeks of training at the schoolhouse before departing to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Meet Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Ashley Glover, who advanced through special programs on four separate occasions, soaring through the ranks of E3 to E6 before finally achieving the title of Chief Petty Officer. In a league of her own, her journey serves as an inspiring example of what a little ambition and a lot of determination can achieve in the Navy.



Glover entered the Navy at the paygrade of E3 in 2010 due to college coursework she had already completed, and then graduated from rate training school as an E4 as part of the accelerated advancement program. She was promoted to E5 aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) in just two years under the Command Advancement Program, which was later revised as the Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). The program was designed to give special promotions to exemplary Sailors selected by commands. The commands are limited to only a few promotions they can award in a year, and the Sailor has to qualify under strict requirements.



In 2018, Glover was stationed at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, where she took on many additional collateral duties and leadership positions.



“Every opportunity to better yourself…I’m always going to take it,” Glover said. “Even the jobs that nobody wants.”



Her hard work and dedication paid off. Glover achieved another special promotion earning a MAP to E6 while on shore duty. She then deployed aboard the the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in 2022 where she would find out she had been awarded Sailor of the Year, Fiscal Year 2021, for Commander, Naval Surface Forces Atlantic.



“I was in shock,” she laughed. “I didn’t believe it until the Command Master Chief called and told the whole ship. That’s when it became real,” Glover said.



With Sailor of the Year comes eligibility for automatic advancement, and in April of 2022, Glover found out she had been selected for promotion to E7. Now, she’s taking her hardworking attitude and competitive mindset to tackle a new challenge: recruiting. Glover is excited to return to her home state of Florida, where she’ll be recruiting out of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami.



“I’m very competitive, but I didn’t do this on my own. The people that worked under me got me this far, the junior Sailors who put their trust in me,” said Glover. “In recruiting, I’m completely out of rate and having to learn something foreign, but I’m not afraid to ask for help. There are junior Sailors out here killing it, doing it on an everyday basis, and by working together we’ll alleviate some of the stress on each other.”



NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse responsible for the instruction of Enlisted and Officer personnel in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis. It also provides continuum training for the Navy’s Career Recruiting Force and prepares selected leaders for the challenges of operating a Navy Recruiting District (NRD).