Fort Stewart conducts their quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour to members of the Fort Stewart and local communities on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Febuary 15, 2024. The demonstration builds community relations and increase awareness on how crew training is conducted. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:55 Photo ID: 8246342 VIRIN: 240215-A-TI396-5810 Resolution: 5657x3771 Size: 9.52 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Come Meet Your Army Tour 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.