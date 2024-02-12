Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Come Meet Your Army Tour 2024 [Image 8 of 12]

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Joseph Cooper 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart conducts their quarterly Come Meet Your Army Tour to members of the Fort Stewart and local communities on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Febuary 15, 2024. The demonstration builds community relations and increase awareness on how crew training is conducted. (US Army Photo by Joseph Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.20.2024 08:55
    Photo ID: 8246347
    VIRIN: 240215-A-TI396-3854
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 21.62 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Come Meet Your Army Tour 2024 [Image 12 of 12], by Joseph Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bradley
    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Come Meet Your Army

