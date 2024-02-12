Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cope North 24 (CN24) [Image 23 of 24]

    Cope North 24 (CN24)

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240207-N-IW361-1193 YIGO, GUAM (February 7th, 2024) Equipment Operator Constructionman Nikolas Nelson, left, and Equipment Operator Constructionman Shawn Taylor from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 work alongside members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, drilling holes for anchoring AM2 metal matting in order to construct a rapidly deployed expeditionary taxiway and parking apron extension during Cope North 24 (CN24). CN24 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8245937
    VIRIN: 240207-N-IW361-1193
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 386.51 KB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 24 (CN24) [Image 24 of 24], by ENS Kelvin So, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cope North 24
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)
    Cope North 24 (CN24)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133
    Cope North 24 (CN24)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT