240207-N-IW361-1193 YIGO, GUAM (February 7th, 2024) Equipment Operator Constructionman Nikolas Nelson, left, and Equipment Operator Constructionman Shawn Taylor from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 work alongside members of the Royal Canadian Air Force, drilling holes for anchoring AM2 metal matting in order to construct a rapidly deployed expeditionary taxiway and parking apron extension during Cope North 24 (CN24). CN24 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

