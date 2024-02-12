Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 24 (CN24) [Image 22 of 24]

    Cope North 24 (CN24)

    YIGO, GUAM

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Ensign Kelvin So 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240207-N-IW361-1164 YIGO, GUAM (February 7th, 2024) Cmdr. Brian Christner, chief staff officer, 30th Naval Construction Regiment ,right, and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Zelaya from 554th RED HORSE Squadron discuss airfield damage repair operations and techniques during Cope North 24 (CN24). CN24 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 23:22
    Photo ID: 8245936
    VIRIN: 240207-N-IW361-1164
    Resolution: 1080x1620
    Size: 251.62 KB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cope North 24 (CN24) [Image 24 of 24], by ENS Kelvin So, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133
    Cope North 24 (CN24)

