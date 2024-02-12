240207-N-IW361-1164 YIGO, GUAM (February 7th, 2024) Cmdr. Brian Christner, chief staff officer, 30th Naval Construction Regiment ,right, and Senior Master Sgt. Robert Zelaya from 554th RED HORSE Squadron discuss airfield damage repair operations and techniques during Cope North 24 (CN24). CN24 is a multinational, U.S. Pacific Air Forces-sponsored, field training exercise focused on airborne integration for large-force employment and agile combat employment. NMCB 133 is currently deployed in various locations across the Indo-Pacific region executing expeditionary construction for the U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Kelvin So/Released)

