    USACE ensures safety on job sites [Image 1 of 3]

    USACE ensures safety on job sites

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors conduct debris removal operations in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 5, 2024. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 18:15
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    debris removal
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

