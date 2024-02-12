U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors conduct debris removal operations in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 5, 2024. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between USACE and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2024 Date Posted: 02.19.2024 18:15 Photo ID: 8245757 VIRIN: 240217-A-RY318-1003 Resolution: 5020x3274 Size: 2.04 MB Location: LAHAINA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE ensures safety on job sites [Image 3 of 3], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.