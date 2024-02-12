USACE ensures safety on job sites

Lisa Harshman, Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency, along with Maui contractors Kalaimoku Chong-Ornellas, T.J. Akins, and Peleke Subega, display their unique safety shirts and vests during their break from debris removal operations in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Feb. 17, 2024. All safety shirts and vests worn on project sites meet the American National Standards Institute safety standards. To ensure debris removal operations are conducted safely, there is significant coordination and safety planning between U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the contractor performing the work. USACE is overseeing the debris removal mission under a Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment, which is part of a coordinated effort with the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, the County of Maui and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up areas of the island affected by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires. (USACE Photo by Robert DeDeaux)

