Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII [Image 3 of 3]

    Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024. The Thunderbirds kicked off the Super Bowl as a way of showing appreciation for their hometown of Las Vegas and to connect the American population with their premiere aerial demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2024
    Date Posted: 02.19.2024 14:51
    Photo ID: 8245720
    VIRIN: 240211-F-IH091-1003
    Resolution: 7534x5257
    Size: 33.48 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII
    Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII
    Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Super Bowl
    Las Vegas
    Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT