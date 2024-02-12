Thunderbirds kick off Super Bowl LVIII

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 11, 2024. The Thunderbirds kicked off the Super Bowl as a way of showing appreciation for their hometown of Las Vegas and to connect the American population with their premiere aerial demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

