10th Mountain Division Soldiers Strengthen Avalanche Skills with Rigorous Training in Colorado’s Chalk Creek

Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Foster, a Special Forces Medical Sergeant and Talent Manager at Fort Drum, takes a moment to observe his surroundings and assesses the area at Chalk Creek at an elevation of 11,800 feet, as part of avalanche training provided by the National Ski Patrol near Leadville, Colorado, on Feb. 17, 2024. This intensive program equipped them with essential skills, including safe avalanche response, expert transceiver operation, effective probing methods, efficient shoveling techniques, and the ability to locate buried victims even without transceivers. Just like their predecessors who trained in this very terrain in the 1940s, our Soldiers today are mentally and physically tough, prepared to execute operations in complex terrain anywhere in the world. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Eric-James Estrada)

