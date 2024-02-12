Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Female cadets gain confidence at math conference [Image 3 of 3]

    Female cadets gain confidence at math conference

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 3rd Class Jane Santamore, Cadet 3rd Class Alexandra Skeen, Cadet 2nd Class Caroline Guiler, Cadet 2nd Class Renata Russell, Cadet 3rd Class Rylee Au and Cadet 3rd Class Julie Simms (not pictured) will attend the 26th annual Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics at the University of Nebraska Jan. 26-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

    CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Department of Mathematical Sciences
    Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics

