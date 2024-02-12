U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 3rd Class Jane Santamore, Cadet 3rd Class Alexandra Skeen, Cadet 2nd Class Caroline Guiler, Cadet 2nd Class Renata Russell, Cadet 3rd Class Rylee Au and Cadet 3rd Class Julie Simms (not pictured) will attend the 26th annual Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics at the University of Nebraska Jan. 26-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.18.2024 11:40 Photo ID: 8245150 VIRIN: 240116-F-YD678-2012 Resolution: 5247x3503 Size: 2.31 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Female cadets gain confidence at math conference [Image 3 of 3], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.