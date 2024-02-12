Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity [Image 2 of 3]

    CyberWorx cultivates cadet creativity

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Rylee Au solves a problem in the U.S. Air Force Academy Department of Mathematical Sciences Jan. 16, 2024. Au and five fellow female cadets will attend the 26th annual Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics Jan. 26-28, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Department of Mathematical Sciences
    Nebraska Conference for Undergraduate Women in Mathematics

