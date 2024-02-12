F-35B conduct quick response exercise

U.S. Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft during a quick response exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The exercise simulated launching an expedited attack on enemy vessels in close proximity to the USS America. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

