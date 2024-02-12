Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35B conduct quick response exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    F-35B conduct quick response exercise

    USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Justin Marioth, left, Sgt. Alfredo Moreno, center, and Staff Sgt. Joshua Waddell, fire support Marines with command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, develop target information and situation awareness during a quick response exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 17, 2024. The exercise simulated launching an expedited attack on enemy vessels in close proximity to the USS America. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Osmar Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 06:39
    Photo ID: 8245002
    VIRIN: 240217-M-NY312-1040
    Resolution: 5191x3461
    Size: 7.86 MB
    Location: USS AMERICA, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35B conduct quick response exercise [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Osmar Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    31st MEU
    F35
    Marines
    USS America

