USS America Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demonstration

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), observe a robotics platform during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) demonstration in the ship’s vehicle storage area, while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

