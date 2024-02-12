Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demonstration [Image 1 of 4]

    USS America Conducts Explosive Ordnance Disposal Demonstration

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.17.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 17, 2024) Sergeant Joseph Dutcher, center left, from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 31, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), demonstrates how to control a robotics platform during an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) demonstration in the vehicle storage area of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while conducting routine operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 17. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

