    USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Darian Lord 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (February 16, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 04:57
    Photo ID: 8244996
    VIRIN: 240216-N-PV363-1130
    Resolution: 3513x1661
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight operations
    Marines
    Aviation
    USS America (LHA 6)

