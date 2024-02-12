USS America Conducts Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (February 16, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), remove chocks and chains during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, February 16. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darian Lord)

