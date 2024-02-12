Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations. [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 01, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) recover combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) in the ship’s well deck. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.18.2024 01:00
    Photo ID: 8244839
    VIRIN: 240201-N-FI026-1323
    Resolution: 4736x3157
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations. [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    ARG
    CRRC
    WellDeck
    7thFleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT