USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Combat Rubber Raiding Craft Operations.

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 01, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) recover combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) in the ship’s well deck. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

