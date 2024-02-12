PHILLIPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kameron Thompson, right, from Navarre, Florida, assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, currently embarked on the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) fires a M240B Medium Machine Gun. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.17.2024 21:49 Photo ID: 8244754 VIRIN: 240124-N-FI026-1097 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.01 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Live-Fire Crew Served Weapons Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.