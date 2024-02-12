Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Live-Fire Crew Served Weapons Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Live-Fire Crew Served Weapons Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILLIPINE SEA (Jan. 24, 2024) Chief Gunners Mate Joshua Fletcher from Ahtol, Idaho, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) fires a .50 Caliber Machine Gun. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

