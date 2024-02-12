Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Edmond Duvall, C-17 Globesmaster III pilot, Col. Patrick Brady Lee, 349th Air Mobility Wing commander, and Col. Samuel Todd, 437th Airlift Wing commander, discuss various topics in regards to preparing for the next fight during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development, and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

