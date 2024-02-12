Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion [Image 3 of 7]

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ivan Thompson, now author, left, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theresa Claiborne, now Boeing 787 pilot, engage in a conversation during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development, and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8244556
    VIRIN: 240216-F-XY111-1008
    Resolution: 4580x3169
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion
    Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Magazine
    Black History Month
    Joint Base Charleston
    Accelerating the Legacy
    JBCAccelerate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT