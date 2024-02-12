Accelerating the Legacy 2024 panel discussion

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ivan Thompson, now author, left, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theresa Claiborne, now Boeing 787 pilot, engage in a conversation during Accelerating the Legacy at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 16, 2024. ‘Accelerating the Legacy’ serves as an annual event hosted by JB Charleston, dedicated to honoring the esteemed legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, offers professional development, and networking opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

