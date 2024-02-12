U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Eri McClain-Yu holds Go Team Therapy Crisis and Airport Dog Spiff in McDermott Library Dec. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8244525
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-YD678-1014
|Resolution:
|5105x3408
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
