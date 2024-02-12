U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Eri McClain-Yu plays with Jessica McDonald’s Go Team Therapy Crisis and Airport Dog Rigley, left, and Kendra Mauer’s Khloe, right, in McDermott Library Dec. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8244522
|VIRIN:
|231211-F-YD678-1005
|Resolution:
|5059x3377
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT