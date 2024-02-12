Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress [Image 1 of 4]

    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Rayna Grace 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet 4th Class Eri McClain-Yu plays with Jessica McDonald’s Go Team Therapy Crisis and Airport Dog Rigley, left, and Kendra Mauer’s Khloe, right, in McDermott Library Dec. 11, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Rayna Grace)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8244522
    VIRIN: 231211-F-YD678-1005
    Resolution: 5059x3377
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress [Image 4 of 4], by Rayna Grace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress
    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress
    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress
    Therapy dogs bring smiles; reduce cadet stress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Go Team Therapy Dogs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT