    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Boat Raid Exercise With 31st MEU [Image 1 of 10]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Boat Raid Exercise With 31st MEU

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2024) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to launch a combat rubber raiding craft from the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) during a boat raid exercise. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8244366
    VIRIN: 021224-N-FI026-2262
    Resolution: 4713x3142
    Size: 8.98 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Boat Raid Exercise With 31st MEU [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    CRRC
    Boat Raid
    Small Boat Ops

