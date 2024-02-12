USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Boat Raid Exercise With 31st MEU

OKINAWA, Japan (Feb. 12, 2024) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious landing dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to launch combat rubber raiding craft from the ship’s well deck, during a boat raid exercise. Green Bay, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

