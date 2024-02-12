USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024

240206-N-ED646-1016

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 6, 2024) Ensign Daniel Milliman, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), stands watch in the pilot house aboard the ship, Feb. 6. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)



