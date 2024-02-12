Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024 [Image 4 of 11]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    02.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    240205-N-ED646-1015
    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2024) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Cooper, assigned to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a crew serve weapons shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5. Carter Hall is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 04:15
    Photo ID: 8244315
    VIRIN: 240205-N-ED646-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 943.77 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Conducts Crew Serve Weapons Shoot in the Mediterranean Sea, Feb. 5, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) Stands Watch, Feb. 6, 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #BATARG
    #CARTERHALL
    #LSD50
    #MediterraneanSea
    #PHIBRON8

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT