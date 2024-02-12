Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ship-to-Shore: LCACS , LAR [Image 2 of 4]

    KIN BLUE, HONG KONG

    02.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a landing craft, air cushion with Naval Beach Unit 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, offload light armored vehicles at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 14, 2024. Light armored vehicles were offloaded from the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) showcasing the 31st MEU’s ship-to-shore capabilities. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.17.2024 00:12
    Location: KIN BLUE, HK
