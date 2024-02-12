Ship-to-Shore: LCACS , LAR

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload from a landing craft, air cushion with Naval Beach Unit 7, Amphibious Squadron 11, at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 14, 2024. Light armored vehicles were offloaded from the USS Green Bay (LPD 20) showcasing the 31st MEU’s ship-to-shore capabilities. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group in in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

