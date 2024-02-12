I MEF Change of Command

The audience renders honors to the playing of the national anthem during the I Marine Expeditionary Force change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

Date Taken: 02.16.2024
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US