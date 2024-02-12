Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MEF Change of Command [Image 4 of 10]

    I MEF Change of Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Peter A. Siaw, sergeant major of I Marine Expeditionary Force, left, passes the I MEF organizational colors to U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, outgoing commanding general of I MEF, during the I MEF change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 16, 2024. Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering relinquished command of I MEF to Lt. Gen. Michael S. Cederholm. I MEF provides the Marine Corps a globally responsive, expeditionary, and fully scalable Marine Air-Ground Task Force, capable of generating, deploying, and employing ready forces and formations for crisis response, forward presence, major combat operations, and campaigns. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 20:48
    Photo ID: 8244079
    VIRIN: 240216-M-VI014-1311
    Resolution: 6518x4345
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I MEF Chnage of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command
    I MEF Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT