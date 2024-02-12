Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa Fe Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer [Image 1 of 4]

    Santa Fe Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    240216-N-SS900-1022 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2024) Capt. Kenneth Douglas, commanding officer, Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 speaks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 16. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Eric Knepper relieved Capt. Michael Pianetta as commanding officer of Santa Fe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 17:53
    VIRIN: 240216-N-SS900-1022
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    ceremony
    submarine
    Submarine Squadron 11
    Change of Command

