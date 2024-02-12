Santa Fe Welcomes Their New Commanding Officer

240216-N-SS900-1073 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2024) Cmdr. Eric Knepper speaks during a change of command ceremony for the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Santa Fe (SSN 763) onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 16. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Eric Knepper relieved Capt. Michael Pianetta as commanding officer of Santa Fe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron T. Smith)



