U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, support the Veterans Day fair in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Nov. 10, 2023. The National Guard is committed to serving its communities and honoring its current and former service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 16:33 Photo ID: 8243866 VIRIN: 231111-Z-AA072-1207 Resolution: 6160x4640 Size: 16.79 MB Location: KINNELON, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assault Aviation Battalion and Recruiters Support Veterans Day Fair [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.