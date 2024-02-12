Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assault Aviation Battalion and Recruiters Support Veterans Day Fair [Image 20 of 22]

    Assault Aviation Battalion and Recruiters Support Veterans Day Fair

    KINNELON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Able Company, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, support the Veterans Day fair in Kinnelon, New Jersey, Nov. 10, 2023. The National Guard is committed to serving its communities and honoring its current and former service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2023
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 16:33
    Location: KINNELON, NJ, US
    This work, Assault Aviation Battalion and Recruiters Support Veterans Day Fair [Image 22 of 22], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fair
    Blackhawk
    Veterans Day
    Recruiter
    Helicopter
    Aviation

