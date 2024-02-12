Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL scientists to receive national science and technology awards [Image 2 of 2]

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Col. Janelle Jackson, Detachment 14 commander at the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, will receive the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, or BEYAs 2024 Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award at the BEYA STEM Conference Feb. 16, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo).

