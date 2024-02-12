AFRL scientists to receive national science and technology awards

Dr. Nathaniel Bridges, AFRL research biomedical engineer and special assistant to the Chief Scientist of the Air Force, will receive the 2024 Black Engineer of the Year Awards, Outstanding Technical Contribution in Government Award at the BEYA Gala Feb. 17, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo).

Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US