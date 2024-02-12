U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Paul McCann, USCG Sector Charleston Aids To Navigation Team officer in charge, drives a 49’ Buoy Utility Stern Loading boat during a training mission in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 8, 2024. The ANT Charleston has a crew of 10 personnel who are responsible for the maintenance and care of all aids to navigation in the Charleston area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8243472 VIRIN: 240208-F-DY859-1860 Resolution: 5432x3614 Size: 4.14 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ANT Charleston conducts training mission [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.