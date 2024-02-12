Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ANT Charleston conducts training mission [Image 20 of 20]

    ANT Charleston conducts training mission

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Paul McCann, USCG Sector Charleston Aids To Navigation Team officer in charge, drives a 49’ Buoy Utility Stern Loading boat during a training mission in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 8, 2024. The ANT Charleston has a crew of 10 personnel who are responsible for the maintenance and care of all aids to navigation in the Charleston area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.16.2024 13:06
    Photo ID: 8243472
    VIRIN: 240208-F-DY859-1860
    Resolution: 5432x3614
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANT Charleston conducts training mission [Image 20 of 20], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    Charleston
    Coast Guard
    ANT Charleston

