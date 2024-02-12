Integrating Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Physical Fitness: Enhancing Military Medical Readiness

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Kneller, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, applies a left lower limb torniquet to a simulated patient, during a combined physical training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise. The command is committed to preparing personnel for operational and ship-based duties by including clinical skills within readiness events.
