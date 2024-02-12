Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ian Kneller, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, applies a left lower limb torniquet to a simulated patient, during a combined physical training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise. The command is committed to preparing personnel for operational and ship-based duties by including clinical skills within readiness events.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 08:12 Photo ID: 8243063 VIRIN: 240202-N-IP048-1002 Resolution: 3840x2160 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Integrating Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Physical Fitness: Enhancing Military Medical Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rigel Jamero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.