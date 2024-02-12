Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrating Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Physical Fitness: Enhancing Military Medical Readiness

    Integrating Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Physical Fitness: Enhancing Military Medical Readiness

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rigel Jamero 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Rota

    Hospitalman Amy Pierre Pion, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Rota, applies a right upper limb torniquet to a simulated patient, during a combined physical training and Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) exercise. The command is committed to preparing personnel for operational and ship-based duties by including clinical skills within readiness events.

    This work, Integrating Tactical Combat Casualty Care with Physical Fitness: Enhancing Military Medical Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rigel Jamero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Medicine
    Training
    Readiness
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care

