    2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) Leadership Panel [Image 1 of 3]

    2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) Leadership Panel

    NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer John Grandin 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (Feb. 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Darin Via, Uniformed Services University President Jonathan Woodson, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Andrus, U.S. Joint Staff Surgeon, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Army Deputy Surgeon General Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jill K. Faris, Office of the Joint Surgeon General, National Guard Bureau and Defense Health Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland answer questions during a panel discussion focused on medical readiness during the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Grandin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:27
    Photo ID: 8242734
    VIRIN: 240215-N-BC134-1169
    Resolution: 5667x3923
    Size: 10.6 MB
    Location: NATIONAL HARBOR, MD, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) Leadership Panel [Image 3 of 3], by CPO John Grandin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

