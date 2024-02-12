2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) Leadership Panel

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. (Feb. 15, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General Rear Adm. Darin Via, Uniformed Services University President Jonathan Woodson, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Andrus, U.S. Joint Staff Surgeon, U.S. Air Force Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Robert Miller, U.S. Army Deputy Surgeon General Maj. Gen. Anthony McQueen, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jill K. Faris, Office of the Joint Surgeon General, National Guard Bureau and Defense Health Agency Director U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland answer questions during a panel discussion focused on medical readiness during the 2024 Association of Military Surgeons of the United States (AMSUS) annual meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist John Grandin)

