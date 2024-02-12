Members of the 163d Attack Wing pilot an MQ-9 Reaper taxing down the runway after returning home from a milestone mission to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, February 15th, 2013. The mission marked the first ever MQ-9 to grace the runway at Shaw AFB. This one of many examples of how the 163d ATKW is pushing innovation and the MQ-9 platform to new heights.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 20:04 Photo ID: 8242718 VIRIN: 240215-Z-IN381-1022 Resolution: 8077x5385 Size: 7.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Reaper Returns Home from Shaw AFB [Image 24 of 24], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.